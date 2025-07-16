The New Orleans Pelicans are entering a new era of accountability, and it starts at the very top with Zion Williamson. After being named the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations on April 16, Hall of Famer Joe Dumars wasted no time in laying out clear expectations for the team’s most important player.

Speaking candidly about Williamson, Dumars offered both praise and a challenge.

“The first thing I would say about Zion is he’s an incredibly good guy,” Dumars told Andscape. “He’s a really good person. He’s obviously immensely talented. He and I have had some incredible conversations. We are in constant contact with each other. I’ve talked to him about the responsibility of being great and the responsibility of being a leader, of being a captain, of being the best player, of being the face of a franchise. I’ve talked to him about how all of those things come with responsibility and how it’s time now at 25 years old to embrace those responsibilities.”

These words carry extra weight coming from Dumars. His resume as both a player and executive is filled with championships and cultural transformation. As a player, he won two NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons and earned six All-Star selections. As an executive, he led the Pistons to the 2004 championship and consistently kept the franchise among the league’s elite. His work in the front office earned him NBA Executive of the Year honors in 2003.

The 1989 NBA Finals MVP has also served as chief strategy officer with the Sacramento Kings and, most recently, as the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations. His reputation for building sustainable winners is well established, and he has returned to his Louisiana roots determined to do the same in New Orleans.

The Pelicans’ future hinges largely on whether Zion can stay healthy and develop as a leader. This past season, despite more injury setbacks, Williamson reminded everyone of his remarkable ability. In 30 games, he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest. His shooting remained elite, connecting on nearly 57 percent of his field-goal attempts. On February 27, he recorded his first career triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, then added a second triple-double two weeks later. When he is on the floor, few players in the NBA can match his combination of power and skill.

Yet availability has often been his biggest hurdle. A back contusion cut short his season in late March, fueling concerns that injuries could prevent him from becoming the generational superstar he was projected to be when the Pelicans selected him first overall in 2019. Dumars made it clear that this is the moment when Zion has to take ownership of his role and find ways to lead even when adversity strikes.

Leadership in the NBA does not come from talent alone. It requires resilience, professionalism, and an unrelenting commitment to team success. Dumars has already begun building a culture that expects more from the 25-year-old. His approach has not been about threats or ultimatums. Instead, it has been about honest conversations and shared accountability.

The message is simple. Zion is no longer a young prospect brimming with potential; he is now squarely in the prime of his career. The Pelicans need him to set the tone not only with highlight-reel dunks but also with the maturity and steadiness that inspire teammates and galvanize a franchise.

For him, this is both a challenge and an opportunity. He has the tools to be one of the most dominant forces in the league. The statistics already show it, and the next step is to embody the responsibility that comes with being the face of the Pelicans.

Dumars knows what championship DNA looks like. He has seen it as a player and as an executive. His direct words to Zion are not meant to criticize but to elevate. If he can embrace this moment and grow into the leader the Pelicans believe he can become, New Orleans has a chance to build something special.

The time to lead has arrived.