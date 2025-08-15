Aug 15, 2025 at 3:07 AM ET

The Chicago Sky may be languishing at the bottom of the team standings, but Angel Reese continues to win. The release date of her first-ever signature shoe has been announced, further cementing Reese's status as one of the most bankable stars in the WNBA.

Reebok revealed on Instagram that the Angel Reese 1 will hit the shelves on September 18. It posted a picture of the Sky forward in an all-white ensemble to pair with the “Diamond Dust” colorway.

“Made for the spotlight,” read the caption.

The WNBA expressed support for Reese, who joined New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, and Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson as the only active players with a signature shoe.

“Calendar’s marked 🫡🔥,” commented the WNBA.

Aside from “Diamond Dust,” the Angel Reese 1 has two other colorways: “Mebounds” (pink) and “Receipts Ready” (black and white). It is priced at $120.

Fans also got hyped for Reese's latest milestone.

“The white and black pair is so dope! Can’t wait!” said @rhernandez1994.

“I love all of them. B/W are 🔥. Her & Aja doing it big,” echoed @sherikadterry.

“Sooner than we thought 😍 Let's go🔥🔥,” added @leilaheir4.

“@angelreese5 the only living Barbie living her best life ❤️❤️❤️❤️ We can’t even love you less, Angel Reese,” wrote @aurdei_.

“I'll have my reminder set at 9/18,” commented @clshepherd12.

“I would love to meet you someday! One of your biggest fans,” posted @holmanmyria.

The Angel Reese 1 was first teased before the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, with the 23-year-old Sky star stressing that he wants to continue to be an inspiration for young girls to chase their dreams.

“I wanted to design a basketball shoe that elevates performance, innovation, style, and creative expression, all at once. Reebok and I built something that's true to who I am, and I hope it pushes others to stand in their power too,” said Reese, who's currently nursing a back injury, in a statement.

She is only the second WNBA player to get a signature shoe from Reebok after Rebecca Lobo in 1997.