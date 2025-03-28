Many would like to forget the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, including Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

The latter spoke about the disastrous game that it was. Although they tried a new format, it didn't go as well as initially planned. However, Silver took ownership of the flawed All-Star Game.

Following the report, Booker spoke at Friday's shoot-around to AZCentral's Duane Rankin. The shooting guard explained his appreciation for Silver's transparency and honesty.

“I think it says a lot that you can say something didn't work and then make a switch,” Booker said.

"I think it says a lot that you can say something didn't work and then make a switch." Devin Booker on Adam Silver saying NBA is "back to the drawing board" on All-Star game format. #Suns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VjN06ZIBqK — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Being accountable for a failed game isn't easy to do. However, Silver managed to do it, and took some criticism for it. Before that though, a myriad of criticism came in, courtesy of the players.

For instance, Suns forward Kevin Durant ripped the new All-Star Game format, detailing what plenty of players were thinking. It's time to get back to the basics.

Suns' Devin Booker appreciates Adam Silver's All-Star Game critiques

Although the league would want to make the game more interesting, sticking with a bread-and-butter approach never hurt. In the 2020 season, they added a new method of reaching a target score.

While that game was to honor Kobe Bryant, it was a major turnout for the league. Guys were competitive, and playing for something bigger than themselves. Even with it being an All-Star Game, the best in the world showed out.

Much like Booker, Durant added more thoughts on how Silver has been forthcoming with the All-Star Game.

“I trust Adam (Silver),” Durant said via Rankin. “He's pushed this league forward, but s**t doesn’t work all the time. But I can appreciate trying to be innovative and creative.”

The game itself only drew 4.7 million viewers, a 13% drop-off from 2024. The NBA is a business, and that's a metric they'll likely harp on. However, the players mentioned their dissatisfaction with the new format.

It might've been a new way to entertain the game. Regardless of that though, it's clear that the new format didn't pan out the way Silver would've wanted.

Through this gray period, there might be more method that flop. Luckily though, the league could take some inspiration from the NHL's 4 Nations Face Off.

As a result, the NHL had one of the highest viewerships of an All-Star Game in quite some time. While the two leagues are vastly different, experimenting in this gray area is the best thing Silver could do.

Furthermore, bringing in more ideas from the players could help generate and fun, yet competitive game.