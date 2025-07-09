James Jones is departing the Phoenix Suns to take on a high-ranking role at the NBA league office, according to a report from insider Chris Haynes on Wednesday. He will replace Joe Dumars as the NBA’s Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations — a position that reports directly to Commissioner Adam Silver.

Jones, 44, had served as the Suns’ top basketball executive since 2019, initially stepping into the general manager role on an interim basis during the 2018–19 season. He was officially named general manager on April 11, 2019, and was later promoted to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager following the team’s run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

In his new league office role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing the enforcement of playing rules and interpretations, conduct and discipline, and the implementation of league policies and procedures. The position places Jones in a pivotal role within the NBA’s central governance structure and makes him one of the most influential figures working under Commissioner Adam Silver.

Former Suns GM James Jones joins NBA office as team faces pivotal offseason transition

Jones exits the Suns with a 298–257 regular season record over seven years and a 27–23 playoff run. His tenure featured a trip to the 2021 NBA Finals and a franchise‑record 64‑win season in 2021–22. He reshaped the Suns' roster around Devin Booker, orchestrating major acquisitions including Chris Paul and Kevin Durant

Before moving into a front office career, Jones enjoyed a 14-year NBA playing career. He was a three-time NBA champion and spent time with multiple organizations, including the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones also played for the Suns from 2005 to 2007, making his return to Phoenix in 2017 as vice president of basketball operations before ascending to the GM position.

Jones now steps into the same league office position formerly held by Joe Dumars, who vacated the role earlier this year to join the New Orleans Pelicans as their new head of basketball operations following the firing of David Griffin. The move continues a recent trend of former players rising into key executive roles at both the team and league level.

The Suns will now be tasked with finding a new leader for their basketball operations department as they prepare for a crucial offseason following a disappointing 2024–25 campaign. The organization has yet to name an interim replacement for Jones.

Jones’ new responsibilities in the league office mark another chapter in his career, positioning him as a central figure in shaping NBA policy and upholding competitive integrity across the league.