Nearly three years after Taylor Swift's feature film directorial debut was announced, an update on the upcoming movie has been reported that Swifties will not like.

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reports Alice Birch has been enlisted to rewrite Swift's script. Birch is an experienced scribe, working on TV series like Succession, Normal People, and Dead Ringers. She also previously wrote Lady Macbeth, starring Florence Pugh. She also co-wrote the script for the upcoming Jennifer Lawrence-led film, Die My Love.

Rewrites are “standard practice,” as Sneider notes, so Swifties should not be concerned. Birch is “working closely with Swift and ‘tailoring' the project to her creative vision.” So, it should benefit the project, which is “moving forward, slowly but surely.”

Her untitled feature film is not her first rodeo. Previously, Swift wrote and directed All Too Well: The Short Film. The film was screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

What is Taylor Swift's movie about?

Not much is known about Swift's upcoming directorial debut. Plot details and the cast are still being kept under wraps. However, progress continues being made, as shown with the latest move to rewrite the script.

It will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures. Her directorial debut was announced in 2022, and the studio was thrilled about the project.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller,” said Searchlight presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum in a joint statement (per The InSneider). “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.

Since then, Greenbaum has moved to another division of Disney, 20th Century Studios, to oversee their live-action movies. However, Greenfield remains an active part of the development of Swift's project.

Swift is an experienced actor as well. She has previously appeared in the likes of Valentine's Day, The Lorax, Cats, and Amsterdam. She also had a role in the 2014 adaptation of The Giver alongside Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep, and Katie Holmes.

In 2023, she released a concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, for her concert film of the same name. It was a big hit, grossing over $260 million at the box office.