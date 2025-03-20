Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant had time for his haters this week. After Durant was seen yelling at his head coach, Mike Budenholzer, during a timeout in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 107-96 win against the Suns, he responded to harsh critics on social media in response to a video highlighting Kevin’s thin skin throughout his time in Phoenix.

Durant’s tenure with the Suns was magnified, per Arizona Sports’ Dan Bickley.

“Kevin Durant is a great basketball player with a very thick resume and very thin skin,” Bickley said, which triggered a response from Durant.

“You stupid KD Stan’s on the internet forced him to do this, you really got to him this time,” Durant said. “A full video breakdown????? the area underneath Bickley’s skin is occupied by you scumbags and now I have to deal wit it. Shame on you…have a great rest of your day Phoenix and every town in this beautiful state.”

Then, Durant took the time to respond to various users, per X, formerly Twitter.

“When are people going to learn it’s not Suns fans doing this. It’s KD fans creating this divide,” one fan wrote, to which Durant replied, “#blameKD.”

“It must be nice being so rich your only struggle in life is people talking negatively about you. Pro athletes are afforded the privilege of never having to grow up. Real life man child,” another user said underneath Arizona Sports’ video, to which Durant replied, “It must be nice=Im hating because I don’t get to do exactly what that guy is doing , why couldn’t that be me lord??”

The Suns bounced back from their loss to the Lakers by beating the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Stephen A Smith’s ‘little kid take’ on Suns’ effort versus Lakers

Amid the Suns’ loss to the Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith questioned the Suns’ effort. Smith used a little kid analogy to prove his point.

“We aired this game on national television; this is our network,” Smith said. “If there was not a second half to go where they had an opportunity to make amends, I would encourage us to give a public apology to a national audience for that atrocity we saw in the first half. No effort whatsoever, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.