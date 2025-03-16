After Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic was going off, Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant and his head coach Mike Budenholzer appeared to be at it again. After a heated exchange during a 119-117 win against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month, Durant and Budenholzer argued during a timeout in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer appear to exchange heated words during the timeout 😳pic.twitter.com/rH2guEdhti — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Budenholzer was talking to his team, Durant appeared to yell at his head coach when he defiantly stood up while his head coach was still talking. Durant later said the relationship between the two had improved and that it wasn't a big deal. We'll see what the two will say after Sunday's matchup.