There was a lot of hype coming into the season around UCLA basketball after a fairly disappointing 2024-25 campaign, but the Bruins are already going through some adversity. During Tuesday's game against Cal, star point guard Donovan Dent went down with an apparent lower leg injury and left the game in the final minutes.

Dent seemed to re-aggravate the injury, which had been bothering him throughout the evening, when he slipped while driving to the rim with tow minutes left. Dent stayed down on the floor and limped to the bench, forced to watch the end an 80-72 Cal upset on the sidelines.

This is the second loss of the season for UCLA, which also lost to Arizona on a neutral floor earlier in November. The Bruins are now 5-2 on the season.

This story will be updated.