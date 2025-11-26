UConn women's basketball star Sarah Strong's future in the NCAA basketball spotlight continues to look bright. The standout UConn sophomore just signed an NIL (name, image, likeness) deal as one of the athletes in Jordan Brand's Class of 2025.

Jordan Brand made the announcement on Monday that it was welcoming an elite group of young players who have grown up embedded in basketball in to its ranks. Within the press release, Strong made a statement expressing how she feels about partnering with the iconic brand.

“Being part of Jordan Brand is honestly a huge honor,” Strong said about the agreement. “Jordan is a symbol of greatness and confidence, so being part of the family feels very surreal.”

Jordan Brand stated that its choice of players for this year's class was motivated by its “dedication to connecting with the next generation of talent and culture.” The statement also revealed that the organization's plan is to work “alongside rising players to both fuel their performance and help them pave the way for other young athletes to reach their dreams.”

Strong's inclusion places her in the midst of women's basketball greats, including Napheesa Collier and Rhyne Howard at the WNBA level. The reigning NCAA champion also joins USC's Saniyah Hall, UCLA's Kiki Rice, and LSU's Mikaylah Williams among Jordan's stacked partnerships at the NCAA level.

The 19-year-old was selected alongside Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, and Cameron and Cayden Boozer, twin sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer. Strong herself comes from a solid basketball background as well, as her parents Allison Feaster and Danny Strong both had professional careers.

Strong earned her way into the spotlight during her freshman year at UConn. She averaged over 16 points and nine rebounds in her first year, nabbing her National Freshman of the Year and All-American honors among various other accolades.