The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team pulled out a statement win Tuesday night, defeating the Syracuse Orange 71-60 behind a balanced effort and the kind of composure that has long defined Bill Self’s programs. Even without their top guard, the Jayhawks played with an unshakable calm — and after the game, that quiet confidence became the story.

TNT Sports shared a clip on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, showing the team rallying around senior guard Tre White during his postgame interview. Surrounded by teammates, White spoke about the group’s mindset in a moment that drew quick comparisons to Oklahoma City Thunder star and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, known for his calm, businesslike demeanor after wins.

“Everything we do is consistent.”

"Everything we do is consistent." 💯 Tre White channeled some SGA during @KUHoops' postgame interview with @NabilKarimTV 😆 pic.twitter.com/QpDWzmCHS1 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) November 25, 2025

Article Continues Below

The composure wasn’t just for the cameras — it defined the Jayhawks’ night. Kansas outmuscled the Orange 49-29 on the glass and knocked down 18-of-20 free throws, finishing at 90%. Even as Syracuse made brief runs, the Jayhawks maintained control, showing veteran-level maturity under pressure. The team’s discipline on both ends reflected a focus on consistency rather than flash, much like the Thunder’s reputation in the NBA.

White led the way with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Flory Bidunga dominated the paint with 13 points and 14 boards. Freshman Bryson Tiller added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Melvin Council Jr. chipped in 14 as part of a complete team effort. Their 11-0 run late in the second half sealed the win and showcased their ability to close games without panicking.

For Kansas basketball, this performance was a reminder that toughness travels. Even short-handed, the Jayhawks are finding new ways to win — and doing it with the poise of a veteran team that understands the power of consistency. It was a night that underscored their growth, from resilience on the glass to trust in execution, showing that Self’s group is beginning to look like a team built for March.