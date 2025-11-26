The Michigan Wolverines basketball team made history Tuesday night at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas, dismantling the No. 21 Auburn Tigers 102-72 in a performance that turned heads across the nation. Ranked No. 7 entering the matchup, the Wolverines delivered their most dominant outing of the Dusty May era — and their most explosive offensive display in over three decades.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello shared the stat on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, highlighting how rare the feat truly was for the program.

“Tonight is the first time Michigan has scored 100 points against a ranked opponent since March 1990 vs. Loyola Marymount, per ESPN Research.”

In 1990, Michigan’s 100-point effort came in a loss. This time, the Wolverines left no doubt — overpowering a top-25 Auburn squad by 30 points in a statement win that also avenged last season’s Sweet 16 exit.

Michigan took control early behind a blistering 21-4 first-half run, turning the game into a rout by halftime with a 59-31 lead. From there, the Wolverines never looked back, executing with efficiency and depth. They shot 51.5% from the field, hit 14 three-pointers, and dominated the glass with a 51-35 rebounding advantage. Even more telling was their 19-to-3 assist margin — a testament to the unselfish, fast-paced identity May has instilled.

Six Michigan players scored in double figures, led by Roddy Gayle Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg with 17 points each. Nimari Burnett and Morez Johnson Jr. added 15 apiece, while freshman Trey McKenney and guard L.J. Cason combined for 21. Auburn’s Tahaad Pettiford led his team with 16 points in an otherwise one-sided effort.

For May, now in his second season since taking over a last-place Big Ten program, this victory validated his vision. His up-tempo, player-driven system has transformed the program into a top-10 powerhouse built on cohesion and balance. The Wolverines improved to 6-0, and after Tuesday’s 102-point outburst, it’s clear this group isn’t just a Big Ten contender — they’re a legitimate national threat.