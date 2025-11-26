The Kansas basketball program continues to benefit from one of the most significant offseason turnarounds in a while. Although the team remains unranked, the Jayhawks have shown steady progress despite missing potential top-three NBA Draft pick Darryn Peterson. Following Tuesday’s 71-60 win vs. the Syracuse Orange, Bill Self praised sophomore big man Flory Bidunga, whose breakout start has anchored the group through early adversity.

Self, now in his 23rd year leading the Kansas basketball program, reflected on Bidunga’s offseason journey and the decision that defined his second year in Lawrence. Following the Jayhawks’ 11-point win over the Orange, Self spoke with TNT Sports about the sophomore’s mindset and loyalty after briefly testing the transfer portal last spring. The network later took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share the clip of the coach’s praise for Bidunga.

"The fact that he tested [the portal] and still wanted to come back […] this was the right thing for him to do."

That comment underscored what may have been the most pivotal stretch of Bidunga’s young career. After briefly entering the portal in March, the 6-foot-9 center re-committed to Kansas within days, deciding to stay and develop under Self’s system. Since then, the results have spoken for themselves.

Bidunga has emerged as one of the Big 12 basketball season’s most improved players, elevating from a backup to an offensive centerpiece. His scoring, rebounding, and passing numbers have skyrocketed, highlighted by a 25-point double-double vs. Princeton and a near triple-double against Notre Dame. Through seven games, he’s averaging nearly 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks — a complete transformation that reflects Self’s confidence in his development.

For Kansas basketball, the rise of Bidunga couldn’t have come at a better time. With their top freshman guard sidelined, the sophomore’s dominance in the post has stabilized the Jayhawks’ offense and reasserted their identity as a national contender. As Self put it, the sophomore’s offseason decision to return wasn’t just the right move — it may have saved Kansas’s season.