Florida Gators added a memorable chapter to its season on Wednesday night, and it came from the final minutes of a game that was already well decided. In a 102-61 rout of Saint Francis Red Flash at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, redshirt freshman center Olivier Rioux etched his name into college basketball history with a single, emphatic play.

With the Gators firmly in control, head coach Todd Golden was able to empty the bench late, creating the perfect setting for Rioux’s long-awaited moment.

Standing at 7-foot-9, Rioux checked into the game to loud chants from the student section, which had been calling for the world’s tallest teenager to enter for several minutes. Moments later, he delivered.

Rioux lumbered through the lane, caught a bounce pass from CJ Ingram, and finished with a two-handed dunk that sent Florida’s bench and the home crowd into a frenzy. The dunk carried historical weight beyond the highlight itself.

“With this dunk, Olivier Rioux (7′ 9″) is the tallest player to EVER make a FG in Men's college basketball,” NCAA March Madness posted on X, formerly Twitter.

With this dunk, Olivier Rioux (7' 9") is the tallest player to EVER make a FG in Men's college basketball👏 @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/DRUQhEcCwu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 18, 2025

It marked Rioux’s first career field goal after previously getting on the board with a free throw during Florida’s Nov. 21 win over Merrimack.

The game itself was never in doubt. Florida shot efficiently from the opening tip, made 15 of its first 20 attempts, and built a commanding lead that allowed Golden to extend minutes to reserves.

Xaivian Lee led the scoring with 18 points, Alex Condon added 14, and Rueben Chinyelu contributed a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Saint Francis, one of the lowest-rated teams in Division I, struggled throughout and suffered another lopsided loss.

Rioux’s path to this moment has been deliberate. After choosing Florida over offers from Florida Atlantic and Stetson, he elected to redshirt due to the Gators’ frontcourt depth. This season, he has appeared sparingly as he continues to develop behind established contributors like Condon and Chinyelu.

While his role remains limited for now, Wednesday night offered a glimpse of the intrigue Rioux brings to Florida’s future. As the Gators (7-4) look to build momentum following consecutive wins and navigate the heart of their schedule, Rioux’s historic dunk stands as both a viral milestone and a reminder that even brief moments can leave a lasting mark.