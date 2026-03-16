Butler basketball head coach Thad Matta has accomplished a lot throughout his career, especially after getting his 500th win. It looks like he's ready to ride off into the sunset, as he recently announced his retirement in a statement.

“After taking some time to reflect following the end of the season, I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the sidelines,” Matta said in a statement. “The love my wife, my daughters and I have for Butler is what brought us back four years ago, and it feels especially meaningful that I conclude my coaching career here. Butler has always meant more to us than just basketball—and that connection is why I'm grateful to continue working with the University and offering my help in any way I can.

“My commitment to Butler and to the future of this program remains as strong as ever. I want this program to compete at the highest levels of the BIG EAST and national landscape, and I am excited to be part of what we continue to build here.”

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Matta finished his coaching career with a 502-223 overall record, and won a combined eight conference regular season championships at Butler, Xavier and Ohio State. He advanced to the NCAA Tournament 13 times, earning two berths in the NCAA Final Four and one appearance in the national championship game.

With his two coaching tenures with Butler, he finished with an overall record of 87-77 and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2001. He led the program to a then-school record 24 wins and a Midwestern Collegiate Conference championship.