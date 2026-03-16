March Madness kicks off this week, with the first round on Thursday and Friday. Alabama will bring its 3-point-heavy style of play to the tournament, as they face 13-seed Hofstra on Friday.

Now, the team may be without one of its top players, as Aden Holloway has been arrested, per a release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department provided by Nick Kelly of AL.com.

“Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force conducted a search of a residence in the 400 block of 30th Avenue East this morning. The agents recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash. Aden Holloway, 21, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. He was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday morning. Bond was set at $5,000,” the statement read.

Holloway has been a key part of the Alabama offense this year. He is second on the team in minutes per game, at 28.4 minutes pr game, only behind Labaron Philon Jr. Further, he is second on the team with 16.8 points per game, while adding 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Further, he has been the best three-point shooter for a team that puts up a ton of threes. He is shooting 43.8 percent from three so far this year.

The team has not yet made a comment on the arrest of their junior guard. If he is out for portions of the NCAA Tournament, Philon, Latrell Wrightsell, and Houston Mallette will need to step up for Alabama.

Alabama is a four-seed in the Midwest Region. If they are able to defeat Hofstra, they will face the winner of Texas Tech and Akron in the second round on Sunday.