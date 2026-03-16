On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors' losing ways continued with a narrow road defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks. The Warriors put up an admirable effort in this game, with Stephen Curry and several other key players sidelined, but ultimately, they relinquished a 21-point lead en route to a tough loss.

At one point in the second quarter, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shouted at rookie Will Richard after he was unable to corrall an overthrown pass from Brandin Podziemski on a fast break, leading to a turnover.

After the game, Kerr explained what he was thinking during that moment, and also expressed regret for his outburst.

“It was a bad pass from BP. BP should’ve made a good pass and Will’s got to dunk. Turns into a 5-point swing. I was mad at Will because I thought he could’ve corralled the ball and not throw. I thought he was trying to make a round-the-back pass for a score. I’m not sure, I might be wrong,” said Kerr, per @jinthirty on X, formerly Twitter.

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“…I kinda regret losing my composure a little bit there because it’s my job to keep the guys going, especially without so many players. That’s a big part of winning games like this. Making good decisions, understanding how valuable the ball is,” he added.

It was indeed a bizarre scene, considering that the turnover seemed to stem from Podziemski's pass, and not anything done wrong on Richard's part.

Overall, the Warriors currently sit at 32-35 on the season, and have fallen into a scenario where they would have to win two elimination games in order to make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

The Warriors will next hit the floor on Monday evening vs the Washington Wizards.