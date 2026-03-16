The Atlanta Falcons made a strong free agency move that they hope will push young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to great things. However, here is the biggest mistake the Falcons made during Week 1 of 2026 NFL free agency.

However, for all of the good things the Falcons did by bringing in Tua Tagovailoa, they erased some goodwill with the fans by failing to upgrade at the wide receiver position.

Falcons’ offense could struggle to come from behind

With running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts, there will be games where the Falcons get ahead. And if they force the defense to think 50-50 on whether the Falcons will run or pass, it’s probably going to be a good offensive game for Atlanta.

However, for those games when the Falcons get behind, and they have to throw a lot, there just isn’t much for the defense to cover. One thing it could do is lead to the overuse of Robinson as a receiver. He’s capable out there, but the Falcons would have been better off to land a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver during free agency.

Here’s what the Falcons’ wideout corps currently looks like:

Drake London

Jahan Dotson

Olamide Zaccheaus

Casey Washington

Dylan Drummond

Deven Thompkins

Chris Blair

Let’s sort through the names after London and find defensive fear. Still looking? Me, too. If that’s what the Falcons enter the 2026 season with in their wide receiver room, it’s going to be an uninspiring season.

Dotson has speed, but little else. He caught 37 passes for 478 over the last two seasons combined.

Another problem with not tracking down free-agent help is the Falcons’ draft situation. They don’t pick until No. 48. And it’s unlikely a game-changing wide receiver will be available at that spot.

Maybe they get lucky, and a guy like Denzel Boston (Washington) drops. Or they could cast their lot with Germie Bernard (Alabama) if he’s still available. But it’s unlikely either will.

An alternative would be Chris Brazzell II. The Tennessee product certainly looked like a WR1 in college. He could actually be a draft sleeper, according to ESPN.

“Brazzell is an “X” receiver who can be a deep vertical threat, and he can also sink his weight and run a true route tree,” Jordan Reid wrote.

Right after Brazzell going at No. 62 to the Broncos, Reid has Sklyer Bell (UConn) slotted with the Patriots.

Article Continues Below

“(Bell) silenced questions about his speed at the combine by running a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash,” Reid wrote. “(He) is capable of playing inside or on the perimeter and is a three-level threat.”

However, there’s a problem with the Falcons even picking a wideout in Round 2.

James Pearce Jr. situation could force Falcons’ decision

If the Falcons think Pearce won’t play this season because of suspension, they have to consider replacing him with the best draft pick they have available.

Getting an edge rusher in Round 2 is difficult. Reid currently has Clemson’s TJ Parker going at No. 40 to the Chiefs.

“The Chiefs have preferred strong, well-put-together defensive ends who understand how to set an edge against the run,” Reid wrote. “Parker provides that along with pass-rush upside and fits the mold of what Kansas City has gravitated toward in the past.”

That’s in the ballpark where the Falcons could trade up into the high 30s and get Parker.

Also, Zion Young (Missouri) slots at No. 45 in the Reid mock.

“Young is a long-limbed, sudden pass rusher who can generate pressure as a standup outside linebacker or rush with his hand in the dirt,” Reid wrote.

But, again, going the way of edge rusher means the Falcons won’t get receiver help. It’s a tough situation to be in, but it was brought on by failing to get good enough during the Week 1 free agency frenzy.