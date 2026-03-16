Donovan Mitchell pulled off a hat trick on Sunday, achieving career, season, and Cleveland Cavaliers team milestones in the same game.

In the first quarter, just three minutes into facing the Dallas Mavericks, he drained his 200th three-pointer of the season. The 2025-26 campaign is the fourth occasion that Mitchell has knocked down at least that many in one season.

At the 8:45 mark of the third, on a pass from backcourt partner James Harden, Mitchell drilled another trey from 25 feet on the left wing to surpass 15,000 points.

Mitchell is the fifth NBA player to reach 15K since entering the league in 2017. Only Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have accomplished the same feat from that point on. According to Stathead, he is also the 35th player in NBA history to record 15,000 points in his first nine seasons.

Then, in the final frame, Mitchell recorded a 20-point game for the 193rd time, passing franchise legend Mark Price in the process for the sixth-most all-time in Cavs history. He only needs four more of them to leap World B. Free (196) to crack the top five.

It's been a remarkable year for Mitchell in more ways than one, which deserves plenty of praise.

Article Continues Below

New-look Cavs going through first rough patch together

The Cavs are 4-5 over their last nine games, clinging to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference as the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors nip at their heels.

After what was characterized as a “bad loss” to the Mavs by Mitchell, a returning Max Strus, and Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson, it's the first time this version of the squad has run into issues.

“I'm not going to use the word concern,” Mitchell said. “I think it's just something that we've got 12 games to fix it and go from there. We haven't had this, really any, adversity with the current makeup of the group. So how are we going to handle it, right? Like, two tough losses defensively, which really hurt us. We go back and watch the film. We've got an important trip coming up, and then we've got a few home games when we come back, right?

“That's going to be the biggest thing. It's not always going to be… we'd love to go out there and win through these games, but you learn more through these losses, and just use that to improve and get better.”