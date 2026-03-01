The Houston basketball team picked up a win on Saturday over Colorado. It was a much-needed victory for the Cougars, who had lost their previous three games. Milos Uzan paced the Cougars with 26 points in the contest.

Following the game, it was revealed that Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson had sent a message to Uzan. The coach had a one-on-one meeting with his star guard.

“I thought Milos was starting to drift a little bit,” Sampson said postgame Saturday, per Houston basketball reporter Chris Baldwin. “I needed to get him back centered. Remind him of how good he was.

“How special he is.”

Uzan also dished out six assists in the game. With the 102-62 victory, Houston improved to 24-5 on the season. The Cougars are tied for second in the Big 12 conference.

Houston basketball hopes to end the season on a high note

Houston has traded places with Arizona for first in the Big 12 conference this season. The Cougars have been near the top of the Big 12 in each of their three seasons in the conference.

Uzan is leading the way for the Cougars this season, with his leadership. He is averaging 11.5 points per game on the campaign. He was lights-out against the Buffaloes on Saturday.

“Uzan shot 9 for 13 from the field, including 5 for 7 from three, putting up the kind of ultra-efficient, cold-blooded line really only he can on this team,” Baldwin posted to X, formerly Twitter.

That scoring was needed, as Houston struggled out of the gate.

“Trailing 10-2 about three minutes into the game, Houston responded by outscoring Colorado 36-11 over the next 10 minutes to take a 38-21 lead on a 3-pointer by (Chase) McCarty. Uzan scored nine points in the run,” the Associated Press reported.

Houston had lost three straight games, and all were against ranked teams. The Cougars dropped contests to Iowa State, Arizona and Kansas heading into the Colorado clash.

The team has two games left on the regular season schedule, against Baylor and Oklahoma State. The Cougars next play Baylor on Wednesday.