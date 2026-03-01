In a freshman class that’s been one of the best in recent memory, Tennessee’s Nate Ament has been among the top standouts. But there was concern building over Nate Ament’s potential injury status following Tennessee’s tough loss to Alabama, 71-69, on Saturday after head coach Rick Barnes gave a bit of a murky update, as per Connor Linsner of All For Tennessee.

Nate Ament sustained a leg injury and was limited during Tennessee’s loss to Alabama, and Rick Barnes gave a simple, ‘no,’ when asked if he could provide a postgame update. Barnes was able to give some clarity in terms of how the injury happened, but not what the aftermath entails.

“I think when he hurt his knee a little bit, but he did tweak his foot he had turned at, that ankle,” Barnes said. “He tried, and if he can’t go, he can’t go because there’s no one tougher than him.”

Ament sustained the injury during the first half of the game, and checked out before returning in the second half. However, he was limited in the opening minutes of the second half and ultimately left the game for good after playing 11 minutes. He finished with two points and three rebounds.

With the loss, Tennessee fell to 20-9 on the season, and 10-6 in SEC play. It was the Vols’ second consecutive loss, and they have two more games remaining in the regular season.

Ament, however, has played his way into potentially being a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He’s appeared in 29 games this season, all starts, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 41.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.