Villanova head coach Kevin Willard is one of the many products of Rick Pitino's vast college basketball coaching tree, but he looks back on those days at Louisville with agony.

After suffering another loss to his former mentor, Willard half-jokingly recalled his “miserable” early days on Pitino's coaching staff. Willard said he “feared for his life every day” under the intensity his former boss brought to the table.

“I'm not bulls***ing, I don't have hair because of [Rick Pitino],” Willard said after the game, via Field of 68. “I had a full set of hair when I started working for him. It's the most miserable experience in life. You fear for your life every day. Everyone laughs when I say that, but no, you think you're gonna get fired and it's miserable. As he's gotten older, he's probably become more of a cranky old b**** than he was, but you literally fear for your life.

“He walks into the facility at 6:30, and you've been there since 5:30, thinking you have everything right, and he comes and asks you the one question that you don't know. It's like, ooh. He's that intense; he always has been. He's got more energy than any coach I've ever been around. I think that's why he's got 900 wins and national championships, because he does it better and more intense than anybody.”

Kevin Willard on working for Rick Pitino 😂 "I'm not bullshitting you, I don't have hair cause of this guy. It's the most miserable experience in life. You fear for your life… And as he's gotten older, he's probably become more of a cranky old bitch" (🎥: @PHLSportsNow) pic.twitter.com/3MnZZ8vyux — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 1, 2026

Willard spent the first decade of his coaching career as Pitino's assistant with the Boston Celtics and at Louisville. He left Pitino in 2007 to accept the head coaching position at Iona and has been a head coach since.

Although Willard spoke poorly of his early days, he and Pitino still hold each other in high regard. The two veteran coaches have quietly formed one of college basketball's most underrated rivalries since Willard accepted the job at Villanova in the 2025 offseason.