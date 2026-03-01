On Saturday, the North Carolina basketball program picked up another win with a narrow 89-82 victory over Virginia Tech at home. It wasn't always the prettiest performance from a defensive standpoint, but ultimately, the Tar Heels were able to do enough to get the win, thanks in large part to a 26-point performance from big man Henri Veesaar.

The Tar Heels fanbase is anxiously awaiting the return of forward Caleb Wilson, who has been out of the lineup for nearly a month after suffering a hand fracture against Miami.

On Saturday, the team got a positive update on Wilson's injury recovery process after the win against Virginia Tech.

“He doesn't have his cast on anymore, and he's allowed to… he can't do anything five on five, but he can do individual workouts. He can dribble, shoot. He can do everything, just nothing on contact, so that's a huge benefit for us. He's out of the cast and able to work out,” said head coach Hubert Davis, per Carolina Blitz on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

At the time of his injury, Wilson was leading the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks per game, and was skyrocketing up NBA Draft boards as a result.

The Tar Heels have done a solid job of holding down the fort in Wilson's absence, currently ranked at number 18 in the country, a figure that could go up as a result of the win against Virginia Tech, combined with losses by some of the teams around them in the standings.

If Wilson is indeed able to return from his injury at some point in the near future, North Carolina will be a team that no one wants to face come tournament time.

North Carolina will next take the floor on Tuesday evening for a home game against Clemson.