On Saturday, the Arizona basketball program kept their winning ways going with a blowout home win over the Kansas Jayhawks by a score of 84-61. It was a big game for guard Brayden Burries, who scored 20 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists in the win.

The victory allowed the Wildcats to avenge their loss to Kansas earlier this season, and after the game, head coach Tommy Lloyd got 100% real on what allowed Arizona to pick up the win.

“I tell our guys, we put ourselves in position to win a conference championship. Let's go take advantage of the position we're in. What does your focus need to be? Your focus needs to be on your next team, and then you drill down some more. Let's go possession by possession. I know it's not sexy, it's not fun, but it's really cool,” said Lloyd, per Jason Scheer of 247 Sports.

“It's really cool to be present in the moment and locked in on doing something, possession by possession, not being distracted by what happened in the past or what may happen in the future. Just being locked into the right now is a pretty cool place to be,” he added.

Arizona basketball now seems to be fully back on track after a brief slippage in February, currently sitting at number two in the country at 27-2.

As previously mentioned, the Wildcats had previously lost to the Jayhawks on the road earlier this season, and followed that up with a puzzling overtime home loss at the hands of Texas Tech.

However, since then, Arizona has gotten back on track, and shaking off the Kansas demons on Saturday figures to go a long way in improving their confidence moving forward.

Arizona will next take the court on Monday night against Ohio State.