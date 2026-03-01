Kansas basketball did not have its best showing against Arizona, taking a tough 84-61 loss in the matchup. Darryn Peterson, who has been the go-to player for the Jayhawks this season, didn't get it going into the second half of the game to try and get Kansas to come back, but it still wasn't enough in the end.

Peterson's first half was something to not be remembered, and after the game, head coach Bill Self was asked about the guard's slow start.

“You can say slow start, and I'm not going to disagree with you. But was it a slow start because he missed shots, or did he play poorly? I don't think he played poorly,” Self said. “I just think he missed shots. He got us back to the point where we were close and then we kind of went brain dead after that. But I thought he was fine. I thought he was fine. And even though, I'm not admitting to anything other than the fact that when the game was out of reach, it was time to start thinking about resting guys for Tuesday, to be honest with you.”

Peterson's second half was reminiscent of what he looked like earlier in the season on both sides of the ball. His percentages have dropped over the past few games, but against Arizona, he seemed to have caught a groove that hopefully flows into the remainder of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season looks for Peterson, as the controversy continues about him checking himself out of games early to avoid risking injury.