As the Kansas basketball team has been without star Darryn Peterson for the past six games, the program has continued to win games, showing that they are better than most people think. After the Kansas basketball team came back to beat the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, 81-76, the college basketball world has started conversations around the program.

Rob Dauster would speak on “The Field of 68” and speak about the Jayhawks after the huge victory over the Volunteers, making people aware that, with how well the team is playing, and with Peterson coming back soon, they're a team to watch.

“I think [Flory Bidunga] missed his first nine shots, and then kind of settled in and made a couple down the stretch,” Dauster said. “Had a big dunk there when Kansas made their run to take the lead. Justin, to me, it's getting some of these other guys, the Melvin Councils, the Elmarko Jacksons, eventually, you're going to need to find a way to get Kohl Rosario to this point. When they're confident, and they're playing at a certain level, right?”

Kansas basketball is looking scary with Darryn Peterson coming back

With the Kansas basketball team now being led by Bidunga and the bevy of other talent on the roster, one has to wonder the heights they will reach under head coach Bill Self, especially when Peterson does return. Dauster would speak about the original concern he had that Peterson would be relied upon heavily, but that has eased after the Tennessee win.

“I think the silver lining here for Kansas is that you have an opportunity now to allow these other guys to develop that confidence and to develop a feel and to develop the belief in themselves, to be able to play at this level, because a lot of them haven't been at this level before, and then you bring back the star that can kind of be the cog in the middle of the system. The worry that I had was that it ended up just being too much Darryn Peterson for Kansas,” Dauster said.

“I think now you can kind of see what these other guys can do, and Self is learning how they can be effective,” Dauster continued. “And then you can bring Peterson in, and he doesn't have to go and have like 40 shots a night. You can kind of work them back in slowly, because you got faith in these other guys.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Peterson comes back as the Jayhawks' next game is on Dec. 2 against UConn.