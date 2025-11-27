The Detroit Lions are playing a crucial game against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. The Lions enter Week 13 out of the playoff picture in the NFC at 7-4. They are a half-game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the final Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, their Turkey Day opponent sits sixth in the standings at 7-3-1.

In other words, a win on Thanksgiving will move the Lions ahead of the Packers.

Following an early field goal from Green Bay, the Lions' offense got the ball. Unfortunately, things did not go well as Green Bay forced a three-and-out. Less than five minutes later, things got even worse.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered an injury after being rolled up on. He was seen heading to the locker room and was questionable to return with an ankle injury. However, he was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Lions are already without tight end Sam LaPorta. The Pro Bowl tight end suffered a back injury and recently underwent a surgical procedure. LaPorta is not expected to return this season.

Not long afterward, the Packers' offense kicked into gear. Josh Jacobs ripped off a few long runs, and Jordan Love found Dontayvion Wicks for a 22-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 2.

Jordan Love drops a dime in the bucket to Dontayvion Wicks for a TD on 4th down. What a throw.

What a catch.

Great footwork.pic.twitter.com/gRcCUgUuEa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2025

Detroit's offense has been lethal at home. But without St. Brown and LaPorta, things got much more difficult. Jameson Williams stepped up admirably with a monster performance, going over 140 yards with a touchdown.

But with two minutes remaining, it is the Packers leading 31-24.