March Madness is the greatest event in sports. There is nothing like the thrill of watching a mid-major team on the verge of upsetting a powerhouse, or in this case, a Blue Blood of the sport. The end of regulation between Santa Clara and Kentucky is one of the craziest finishes you will see this weekend.

Kentucky tied the game twice in 20 seconds as they evened the score at 70 with a bucket in the paint the first time. Santa Clara thought they had the game won when Allen Graves hit a three-pointer with two seconds left. Then, in shocking fashion, Otega Oweh drilled a 32-foot deep three-pointer to tie the game at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

KENTUCKY SENDS IT TO OVERTIME AGAINST SANTA CLARA 🚨pic.twitter.com/ucCiwDlXUN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 20, 2026

This game would go Kentucky's way in the end. They dominated Santa Clara in overtime and would win 89-84. The Broncos were two seconds away from advancing to the Round of 32; instead, the Wildcats continue their tradition of winning in March. The Mark Pope era is off to a rough start, but this is, without a doubt, a massive win for the program.

The reactions to this regulation's ending are incredible.

Otega Oweh — brother of new #Commanders DE Odafe Oweh — just did this!! March Madness!!! pic.twitter.com/iZhtenR3dD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2026

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Eight combined points in ten seconds 😂 — insane pic.twitter.com/QG5tKjuNWm — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) March 20, 2026

WHAT JUST HAPPENED! WE ARE HEADING TO OVERTIME!!! pic.twitter.com/mihalS20OQ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 20, 2026

This Kentucky – Santa Clara game will go down as one of my favorite March Madness games I’ve ever watched. Oweh is so clutch!! 🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/QAwYnIHgyA — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 20, 2026

Oweh would finish with 35 points for the Wildcats. He arguably put on the best performance from any player this weekend, and his team needed every single point of his. His draft stock just skyrocketed with his ability to be a clutch player on a huge stage. He added eight rebounds and seven assists, as there is no doubt that he was the best player on the court all 40 minutes.

Santa Clara loses a heartbreaker, but this is March.