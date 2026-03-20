March Madness is here, and Michigan basketball routed Howard 101-80, advancing to the next round. But Michigan coach Dusty May was nervous in the first half, as Howard was hitting all their shots, and it was only 50-46 at halftime. That prompted him to think about the game internally, according to Ralph D. Russo.

“Michigan coach Dusty May on what was going through his mind as Howard shot 10-for-16 from 3 in the first half: ‘I was thinking, this is how they (upsets) usually happen',” Russo wrote on X.

The Wolverines exploded in the second half, extending the lead. With the win, they advanced to the next stage and will continue their journey through the tournament. Michigan basketball is one of the top contenders in the NCAA Tournament. But the first half was a cautionary tale of what could happen if they don't lock up.

Article Continues Below

Michigan basketball has had turnover issues, and that could be its downfall down the line. It was not as significant against Howard, as the Wolverines committed only 10 turnovers. Morez Johnson Jr. led the way with 21 points on a perfect 8 of 8 shooting. Likewise, Aday Mara added 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting, while Nimari Burnett had 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting.

The Wolverines shot 67.3% from the floor, including 45.8% from beyond the arc. Additionally, they won the board battle 34-21 and blocked eight shots to prevent Howard from maintaining any momentum. They will now have less than two days to prepare as they face St. Louis in the Round of 32, which could be a major test as they attempt to make a deep run.