After the Memphis Grizzlies upset the Denver Nuggets 125-118 on Wednesday, they'll once again face a challenging opponent in the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Grizzlies have an extended injury report ahead of the matchup. GG Jackson, dealing with a right knee injury, is listed as doubtful. Taj Gibson, who played in Wednesday's 125-118 win, is also doubtful with a sore right foot.

In his return to the NBA, Gibson, 40, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets in 2024-25, joined the Grizzlies midseason. On Monday, Gibson made a fitting Grizzlies season debut against the Chicago Bulls, his former team, which drafted him in 2009. He spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Bulls. Fans at the United Center gave him a standing ovation.

The Grizzlies' Jackson finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in the Grizzlies' upset win against the Nuggets. Ty Jerome's 21 points led the Grizzlies in the win. Oliver-Maxwence Prosper finished with 19 points, including three triples, and two blocks, and GG Jackson II added 16 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

As for whether GG Jackson or Taj Gibson will play in the Grizzlies' matchup against the Celtics, the answer is likely not.

Grizzlies injury report

Santi Aldama — Out — Right knee; surgery recovery

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — Out — Right 5th finger; surgery recovery

Brandon Clarke — Out — Right calf; strain

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Zach Edey — Out — Left ankle; surgery recovery

Taj Gibson — Doubtful — Right foot; soreness

GG Jackson — Doubtful — Left knee; soreness

Jahmai Mashack — Out — Left ankle; sprain

Celtics injury report

Nikola Vucevic — Out — Right ring finger; fracture