Texas A&M basketball advanced out of the first round of the NCAA tournament after a convincing win against St. Mary's, defeating them 63-50. Texas A&M came out strong to start the game and continued to put their foot on the gas until the end of the game, and this may have been due to the challenge that head coach Bucky McMillan presented to the team.

“They say styles make fights, but really players make fights. I challenged our guys to take their matchups more personal. You have to fight for your baskets. Our guys took that challenge in this game. There was blood in their eyes,” McMillan said.

There wasn't real blood in their eyes, but you couldn't tell after seeing them play.

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McMillan has always kept it real with his group, and before they even clinched a spot in the tournament, they lost a tough one against Oklahoma. After that game, he delivered a message to his team on their chances in the tournament if they were to make it.

“Rest always matters, but the reality of it is, we're not going to win an NCAA Tournament game if we don't have more guys play an A+ game. We're going to have to have that on both sides of the ball. We've got to be us,” McMillan said.

It looks like the team has gotten it together since then, which is good news. It doesn't get any easier for Texas A&M, as they have to face Houston in the next round.