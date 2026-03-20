Luka Doncic lit up the scoreboard with 60 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 134-126 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday. The victory was L.A.'s eighth straight win, and Doncic seems to be incredibly pleased with how things are going in his latest post on Instagram.

The 27-year-old guard shared a post featuring eight images and one short video displaying the before, during, and after of his 60-point performance. He also shared a 10-word caption, emphasizing his enthusiasm about the Lakers' eight-game winning streak.

“8 wins in a row,” said Doncic. “Takes a Team. Let's GO!”

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Thursday's win over the Heat was the third time in Luka Doncic's career that he scored 60 or more points in a single contest. He scored a career-high 73 points in January of 2024, and he also hit 60 points in December of 2022. Doncic is also the first Lakers player to score at least 60 points since Kobe Bryant's “Mamba Out” farewell game in 2016.

The eight-year veteran was a man possessed against Miami. On top of his 60 points, Doncic also recorded seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals. He also hit 60.0% of his field goal attempts while going nine for 17 from beyond the three-point line. Luka Doncic has scored 100 points in his last two performances.

We'll see Doncic and the Lakers take the court again on Saturday when they take on the Orlando Magic. Los Angeles will attempt to earn its ninth straight win. If the club can remain hot in the final stretch of the regular season, L.A. could enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.