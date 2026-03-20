Houston did nearly everything perfectly in its first-round win over Idaho to advance to the second round of March Madness. The victory still did not thrill Kelvin Sampson too much, with the Cougars' veteran head coach knowing the job is far from done.

The 70-year-old was proud of his team's effort and execution in the 78-47 thrashing. It was otherwise just another day in the office for Sampson, who remained reserved in his post-game presser.

“All in all, just a good first game,” Sampson said, via Randy McIlvoy of KPRC 2 Houston. “Put it in your belt and move on down the road. Tough one on Saturday.”

Post game from Houston Cougars Head Coach Kelvin Sampson after the Coogs 78-47 win over Idaho. UH now faces Texas A&M on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/oqx8iWMFBM — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) March 20, 2026

The 2026 NCAA Tournament is personal for Sampson after coming within inches of his first national championship in 2025. Houston has made it clear all season that its only goal is to avenge the painful title game loss by winning it all the following year.

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Houston held Idaho to 29 percent shooting, including 20 percent from three-point range. The Cougars did not do anything special offensively, with freshman guard Kingston Flemings leading a balanced attack with a team-high 18 points and four assists.

Houston only allowed one Vandal to reach double figures. Redshirt sophomore guard Kolton Mitchell paced Idaho with 14 points, with none of his teammates scoring more than eight points.

The win sets Houston up for a Round of 32 matchup with in-state foe Texas A&M. The Aggies upset Saint Mary's in the first round to collect their third consecutive March Madness win in the Round of 64.

Contrary to its regular-season approach, Texas A&M also advanced to the second round with its defense, holding the Gaels to just 50 points on 38 percent from the floor. Rashaun Agee scored 22 points for the Aggies, accounting for 35 percent of their total points.