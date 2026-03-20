Otega Oweh just had the game of his life in Kentucky's first-round March Madness win over Santa Clara. Not only did the senior hit a half-court prayer to send the team into overtime, but he accomplished a feat not seen since Indiana State legend Larry Bird in 1979.

Oweh led the Wildcats with a career-high 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in their 89-84 victory. In doing so, he became the first player to record that stat line since Bird in 1979, according to CBS Sports' David Cobb.

In his final year with Kentucky, Oweh continues to expand his legacy at one of college basketball's most storied programs.

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Oweh has been Kentucky's captain all season, making it only fitting that he saved its season to keep the Wildcats dancing. They appeared to be doomed when Santa Clara's Allen Graves hit a go-ahead triple with 2.4 seconds remaining, only for Oweh to bank in a prayer from just inside halfcourt to send the game into overtime.

This is a developing story.