In his first season as VCU's head basketball coach, Phil Martelli Jr. led the Rams to their first March Madness victory since 2016. He credits rapper DJ Khaled for inspiring the catchphrase that has fueled his team all year long.

Martelli, the son of the longtime Saint Joseph's head coach and former Michigan assistant, admits he has used one of DJ Khaled's lines as motivation since accepting the job in Richmond. After VCU's thrilling win over North Carolina, the 44-year-old revealed he told recruits at the beginning of the year they would either “win with us, or watch us win.”

“It's credit to DJ Khaled,” Martelli said. “If he's watching and listening and he wants to be part of it, he can come jump on the black and gold. He says it in the beginning of one of his songs with Jay Z. It was just something that as we got the job, I said, ‘Alright, you either want to be a part of this or you don't.' Fortunately, most of these guys came and decided to come, but there were a couple of recruits that were on the fence that I said, ‘Look, you can do what you want to do, but understand, you're gonna win with us, or you're gonna watch us win.' That's a fact. There's no other alternative at VCU.”

In @VCU_Hoops’ Basketball Development Center, there’s a sign that says “win with us, or watch us win.” Here’s Phil Martelli Jr. on how his team brought that mentality today (with a credit to @djkhaled): pic.twitter.com/tGqCFjzkS5 — Sam Lance (@slancehoops) March 20, 2026

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Martelli said the catchphrase was also inspired by VCU “chasing greatness” in all fields. The coach believes the school's standard has enabled its basketball program to consistently succeed despite cycling through four head coaches in the last decade.

“We're chasing greatness all the time. VCU chases greatness all the time in everything that VCU does. In medicine, in the arts, everything. VCU chases greatness, and we're chasing greatness in men's basketball. You're gonna win with us, or you're gonna watch us win. I'm glad we got a group in there that's winning with us.”

Martelli called himself a “mediocre coach” after beating North Carolina, which many might disagree with. VCU's four previous head coaches — Shaka Smart, Will Wade, Mike Rhoades and Ryan Odom — have all moved on to power conference teams, and it might not take long for Martelli to join them.