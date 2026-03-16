March Madness set the tone with a Selection Sunday filled with drama and excitement. Miami (OH) breaking into the field of 68 over Auburn dominated the day.

Teams either received a gift, curse, or snub as the bracket finally became unveiled. Most of the field looked predictable minus some shockers, a la the Tigers, Oklahoma and San Diego State.

But there are teams receiving massive gifts thanks to the selection committee. Is one of them the RedHawks?

Miami leads off four total teams that earned a gift for these reasons.

Miami (OH) gift is getting into NCAA Tournament

Tensions rose after Miami fell to UMass in the MAC Tournament, handing them loss No. 1. But the defeat created turbulence for Miami's tournament hopes.

Oklahoma and Auburn left many believing the latter two would catapult the RedHawks. Both OU and Auburn presented a stronger schedule and quality wins over Miami.

But the 31-1 team eased the tensions on campus by getting in. Even Miami's future opposing head coach on Wednesday Andy Enfield strongly endorsed the RedHawks getting in.

SMU HC Andy Enfield taking a shot at CBB analysts who thought Miami (OH) didn't deserve to make the NCAA Tournament. "Some people just need to be quiet on air… I think Miami of Ohio deserves to be there. To go 31-0 in the regular season is incredible." Full clip: pic.twitter.com/zaYvAAZOPn — Dean Ralsky (@DeanRalsky) March 16, 2026

Again, Miami isn't the only one receiving a gift ahead of the spectacle.

Arizona is No. 1 seed in least toughest regional

Tucson is envisioning 1997 all over again.

The Wildcats landed one of the top seeds. But earn the No. 1 in the least toughest regional which fuels national title hopes for the first time since that '97 run.

Duke earned the region of death out east, featuring surging Ohio State and a TCU team that beat fellow No. 1 seed Florida as the potential second round matchup. Arizona beating No. 16 seed Long Island would await a Villanova team hit with injuries or Utah State. The latter hasn't made it past the second round since 1969-1970.

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Purdue and Gonzaga represent the biggest threats out west for ‘Zona. And either of those teams must make the Elite Eight first. ‘Zona could be looking a future championship parade come April.

One Cinderella pick gets easiest Sweet 16 path

McNeese State owes a thank you card to the committee.

Looks like the bracket sets up the Cowboys to surpass the first round. The Southland champs get Vanderbilt which lost to five unranked teams this season (though all were in the SEC).

But Vandy lacks size and collecting rebounds. McNeese can exploit both off its relentless defense and high-volume shooting.

McNeese could even upset Nebraska in the second round if the Cornhuskers beat Troy. The Big Ten representative stumbled late and is another facing rebounding flaws. A Florida/McNeese State regional semifinal could be at play here.

St. John's looks due for long-awaited Final Four run

Rick Pitino reinvigorated a once underachieving program that last saw the Elite Eight in 1998-1999, before Red Storm star Ron Artest became Metta World Peace.

St. John's comprises the fierce gauntlet Duke must face. And Pitino's crew received a gifted road to the Final Four.

The Johnnies start against a 12-loss Northern Iowa team that relies on scoring defense but lacks shooting depth. Kansas is a growing second round foe but the Jayhawks became up-and-down toward the end of the regular season. Even first-time tourney team Cal Baptist upsetting Kansas will have difficulty dealing with St. John's size and shooting.

Duke missing Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster could doom the Blue Devils in the end. That includes if they face St. John's in the Sweet 16. Pitino knows all about Final Four runs, having done it at Kentucky and Louisville. Season three at the Queens, N.Y. university presents his best chance to advance past the second round.