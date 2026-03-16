The Anaheim Ducks took on the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night. This was the first Ducks game for trade pickup John Carlson, as well. But Carlson wasn't the only notable name in the lineup. Forward Troy Terry returned from injury on Sunday, skating for the first time since February 25th.

Terry made a significant impact, as well. The Anaheim forward scored a goal and added two assists for a three-point night against the Habs. His goal tied the game in the second period. And in the third, the Ducks scored again to claim a 4-3 victory away from home. After the game, Terry spoke about his return to the ice.

“(I felt) great. I just tried to keep it simple early. When you're playing with (Leo Carlsson and Chris Kreider), it's easy. It felt good to be back and just, kinda in the mix with everyone else,” the Ducks forward said, via Victory+ reporter Aly Lozoff.

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Terry has been one of the more consistent offensive presences in the Ducks' lineup over the years. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last four seasons prior to 2025-26. After his goal tonight, he now has 14 goals and 48 points in 47 games this year.

The Ducks improved to 37-27-3 on the season with this win. Anaheim is first in the Pacific Division with 77 points. They are in a dogfight for the division lead, though. The Vegas Golden Knights are one point back of Anaheim. And the Ducks' lead over the third-place Edmonton Oilers is only two points.

The Ducks return to action on Wednesday when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.