Bill Self is looking forward to the bracket of death the Kansas Jayhawks will experience in the upcoming 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Self has been the Jayhawks' head coach since 2003, keeping them remarkable as one of the most formidable programs in the modern basketball era. He has won two national championships throughout his time, seeking his third this season.

Kansas didn't win the Big 12 regular season or the conference tournament this year. Despite this, the team still performed greatly as they secured an At-Large bid to the NCAA Tournament. They earned the 4-seed in the East Region, seeing them join the likes of Duke and UConn among other serious contenders.

Self reacted to the Selection Sunday results after the event on Sunday night, per reporter Matt Tait. The head coach commented on the level of difficulty that surrounds the entire region, especially with the higher-seeded squads.

“You've got the No. 1 overall seed in Duke, UConn that was on the 1 line until a day or two ago, Michigan State that was talked about as a 2 all month and then as hot of a 5 as there is anywhere in St. John's,” Self said.

What lies ahead for Bill Self, Kansas

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Bill Self has been the Kansas Jayhawks' head coach for 23 years and counting. He has been through many difficult brackets against some of the best squads the college basketball world has seen in history. This year's tournament looks to be another tough task for him and the program.

Kansas boasts a 23-10 overall record on the season, having gone 12-6 in its Big 12 matchups. They finished at fourth place in the conference standings, getting a bye to the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. However, their efforts ended after losing to Houston in the semifinals.

The Jayhawks will look forward to their journey in the NCAA Tournament, getting the 4-seed. They take on the California Baptist Lancers in the first round on March 20 at 9:45 p.m. ET.