For the 24th time, Duke conquered the ACC Tournament after surviving Virginia, 84-80, in the final on Saturday, with Cameron Boozer sinking two free throws to seal the win.

Following the victory, the Blue Devils were given the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, as expected, having lost only once in conference play.

While they are not too worried about their run in March Madness, fans are eager to know if center Patrick Ngongba II can return in time from his foot injury. He missed the ACC Tournament to recover, with Duke erring on the side of caution.

Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer shared an optimistic update about Ngongba's status, as shown in the video posted by The Field of 68.

“He's doing well. The thing with this is that you can't say on Sunday that he's ready to go on Friday because we're being cautious with his rest. This weekend, we start to ramp him up with some of his treatment,” said Scheyer.

“We'll make the decision a few days from now. You’re in one-and-done territory, but you're not gonna risk wanting any setbacks either. We have to see how he progresses. But it’s very positive. I feel very good about how he’s feeling and what he's doing with our medical team.”

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Jon Scheyer with the latest on Pat Ngongba 👀 "We’ll make the decision a few days from now. You’re in one-and-done territory, but you don’t wanna risk setbacks. But it’s very positive. I feel very good about how he’s feeling.” We are LIVE ⬇️https://t.co/L2B5C1bHem pic.twitter.com/uIJgkGraFp — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 15, 2026

Ngongba has been a key part of Duke's dominant campaign. The 20-year-old sophomore improved tremendously this season, averaging 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks and earning looks from NBA scouts.

With the exit of Khaman Maluach, Scheyer tapped Ngongba to fill the void, and the 6-foot-11 youngster did not disappoint.

If Ngongba continues to be sidelined in the NCAA Tournament, Malik Brown, Dame Sarr, and Nikolas Khamenia will have to step up for the Blue Devils in their quest to reclaim the national crown.