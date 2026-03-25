North Carolina basketball is one of the most prominent brands in college hoops history. It is not supposed to be a punchline. Despite coming just short of a national championship in his first year at the helm and winning 20 games or more in five consecutive seasons, Hubert Davis was unable to foster consistent excellence during his time as Tar Heels head coach. The Carolina alum and former ACC Coach of the Year was dismissed from his post on Tuesday.

Davis deeply respected the Chapel Hill tradition and built strong relationships with his players. He will always be the man who defeated all-time great Mike Krzyzewski in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and in his final game coaching ever. Such an achievement deserves eternal enshrinement in North Carolina lore. Unfortunately, everything that came after those milestone wins is defined by inconsistency.

The Tar Heels missed the NCAA Tournament a year after just missing out on their seventh-ever title and never quite regained their dominant form. A 2024 Sweet Sixteen appearance gave fans hope that the program would jump right back into championship contention, but a 14-loss campaign and a first-round implosion versus VCU put Davis on the hot seat. He is now looking for another head coaching job.

Longtime ESPN host and SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt gave glowing praise for Davis' character (worked on the network as an analyst), but he understands why the university is making a change. He effectively summed up the last couple of years.

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“It just didn't feel like Carolina basketball,” Van Pelt said. The Caleb Wilson hand injuries severely affected the team's chances of making a deep run in March, but his absence did not feel like a worthy excuse for the Tar Heels' latest collapse.

"It just didn't feel like Carolina basketball."@notthefakesvp reacts to Hubert Davis not returning as North Carolina's men's basketball head coach. pic.twitter.com/D0snlVvK2F — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2026

North Carolina blew a 19-point lead and suffered an 82-78 overtime loss to the Rams last Thursday. Hubert Davis' postgame press conference only added to the deluge of bad optics that was engulfing the squad. Like Van Pelt said, it feels like this legendary athletics institution has lost its identity.

The Tar Heels must now get it back. All eyes are on the biggest head coaching vacancy in the sport.