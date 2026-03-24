The Duke basketball team is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, after winning games against Siena and TCU. Duke is now looking to advance, as they prepare to face St. John's. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is opening up about the experience of coaching his freshman star, Cameron Boozer.

“It's been incredible……to see him on a daily basis the way that he works, he's the same way every single day,” Scheyer said about Boozer in an interview with reporter Jon Rothstein. “….He's been incredible to coach.”

Boozer is a freshman who plays for Duke alongside his twin brother, Cayden. They are the sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer.

Cameron Boozer leads Duke this season in points, assists and rebounds. He is averaging 22.4 points and 10.3 rebounds a game. Cameron is considered a lock to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, with many analysts thinking he could go no. 1 overall.

Duke is going for their second consecutive Final Four

The Blue Devils made the Final Four last season under Scheyer. Duke has reloaded this season, with the Boozer twins providing plenty of production.

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Duke has been dealing with injuries during this year's March Madness. Big man Patrick Ngongba has been bothered by a foot injury. Guard Caleb Foster is also dealing with an injured foot.

While Foster was considered to be out of this tournament, Scheyer is giving Duke fans a little hope.

“Not to reference Dumb and Dumber, but when he first got hurt, I felt like maybe it was one in a million,” Scheyer said, per CBS Sports. “Since then, the way Caleb has worked, the chances have continued to increase. I think there's an outside chance, maybe for Friday.

“He's trying to do the impossible here and try to come back as soon as he can. This weekend, I don't think I can rule it out because of who he is and how he's been working.”

Duke and St. John's play Friday at 7:10 ET. The Blue Devils are the overall no. 1 seed in this year's NCAA tournament.