Creighton recently announced that coach Greg McDermott will retire at the end of the season, ending an illustrious 16-year career with the program.

McDermott led the Bluejays to 10 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a memorable run to the Elite Eight in 2023. He was hired by Creighton in 2010 and amassed a 365–188 record.

He molded countless players during his long tenure, with a handful making it to the NBA. On Tuesday, he was reunited with two of them: His son, Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott, and Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner.

The elder McDermott posed for a picture with them at Spectrum Center and proudly posted it on X.

“These two made me a heck of a coach! So much fun to see them share the court in an NBA game!” wrote McDermott.

These two made me a heck of a coach! So much fun to see them share the court in an NBA game!! #RDJ pic.twitter.com/eRbVhYzUZy — Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) March 25, 2026

The Hornets defeated the Kings, 134-90. Kalkbrenner had six points, four rebounds, and two blocks, while the younger McDermott tallied nine points and two assists.

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The Bluejays missed the NCAA Tournament this year after a 15-17 record, including 9-11 in the Big East.

Other Creighton alumni who played for the elder McDermott and got drafted to the NBA are Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard, Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman, New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Alexander, and former NBA players Justin Patton, Khyri Thomas, and Ty-Shon Alexander.

“I'm very proud of the young men who have proudly worn the Bluejay uniform and represented our program in a first-class manner. Witnessing their growth and development on and off the playing floor was especially gratifying,” said the 61-year-old McDermott in his statement about his retirement.

He also had stops at Wayne State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Iowa State.

Alan Huss, who had two stints as an assistant coach at Creighton, will take over the program.