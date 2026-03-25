It is the dawn of a new era for Syracuse basketball after the program hired school legend Gerry McNamara to be its head coach.

McNamara goes back to his college basketball roots with his latest career move, coming after he had just guided the Siena Saints to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years.

Following the news of McNamara's return to Syracuse basketball, the Orange shared a video of their new head coach sending a message to the team's supporters.

“Orange Nation, coach G Mac here. Can't tell you how excited I am to be back. My family and I, ready to get to work, ready to get this thing going again. Get it popping off. Thrilled. Blessed to be here, and let's get it going,” the 42-year-old McNamara said.

And of course, that message immediately resonated with Syracuse fans.

“An absolute 🔥Q-Zip bring the 2003 logo back,” a fan commented.

Article Continues Below

“I’ll RUN THROUGH A WALL RIGHT NOWWWW,” a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, said.

“I think they hired the right guy,” another one said.

Via a different comment: “GMac era in CUSE begins now LFG 🏀”

McNamara takes over the job left by Adrian Autry, who was fired by Syracuse after going just 15-17 overall and winning only six games in conference play in the ACC in the 2025-26 NCAA season.

McNamara will face the tough challenge of turning around a program he once helped bring to the top of the college basketball world. He won a national title as a player with Syracuse alongside Carmelo Anthony and under the watch of then-head coach Jim Boeheim.