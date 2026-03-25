Connor McDavid reaching milestones is not really news anymore. Many NHL fans have become numb to his generational greatness, to the point where a Stanley Cup victory is the only real thing that can affect his legacy. But one should not take for granted what the Edmonton Oilers superstar consistently accomplishes on the ice. He is now a member of the 400-goal club.

During Tuesday night's clash with the Utah Mammoth, McDavid broke free and used sublime touch to light the lamp with a little under eight minutes remaining in the second period. He scored in an empty net in the final seconds of the game, sending the Oilers to Las Vegas with a 5-2 victory. The 29-year-old center now has 40 goals in a single campaign for the first time since the 2022-23 NHL season.

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People marvel at his blazing speed and his spectacular playmaking skills, which is what sets No. 97 apart from so many other remarkable talents, but he is also a wizard with a stick. McDavid is back to scoring at an elite level, and that spells danger for Edmonton's first-round opponent in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This is the time of the year when players have to enter another gear. Yes, fans want the franchise keystone to save some energy for the postseason, but it is also important to be in rhythm heading into the Western Conference gauntlet. The 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner and three-time Hart Memorial Trophy recipient is certainly running with momentum after his terrific showing in Salt Lake City.

Connor McDavid will try to add to his impressive goals total when the Oilers (35-28-9, 79 points) collide with the Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-14, 78 points) on Thursday night.