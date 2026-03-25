The Orlando Magic are currently in free fall, as their losing streak is now at six games after they suffered a 136-131 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. From being in contention for the fifth or sixth seed, they have now fallen to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, as they could not find a way to put an end to their hemorrhaging against the Cavs.

It's not like the Magic have been playing very poorly. Sure, in their past six defeats, two of them came by double digits, losing by 12 to the Atlanta Hawks and 19 to the Charlotte Hornets. But their other losses have been close; they lost by just five to the Oklahoma City Thunder after their bench struggled, they lost to a Luke Kennard game-winner, and they suffered defeats to the Indiana Pacers and Cavs on back-to-back nights by a total deficit of just seven points.

Nonetheless, the Magic are showing worrying signs on the hardwood, and fans, as a result, don't seem to be too convinced of head coach Jamahl Mosley and his ability to lead the team where they aim to be come season's end.

Magic fans give vote of no confidence to head coach Jamahl Mosley

The loss to the Pacers already sent plenty of Magic fans into a mental tailspin, and suffering another defeat does not help whatsoever, leading to more panic on social media.

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“WHY IS MOSLEY STILL EMPLOYED?” X user @Lblax31 wrote.

“Mosley arguably the most useless coach in the NBA,” @MoGMD01 added.

“Love yall but Mosley should be on a commercial flight out of Cleveland,” @finnfromny furthered.

“PLEASE GOD FIRE MOSLEY! We know that the DeVos’ live by the Bible; Tell them that firing a terrible head coach is the 11th Commandment,” @TheChadIsGreat3 wrote.

“F**k you Jamal Mosley,” @LosMagicARG emphatically expressed.