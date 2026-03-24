The 2026 March Madness tournament has already produced some of its all-time best viewership numbers. The event's first six days have led to record-setting numbers on TNT and CBS Sports broadcasts.

The 2026 NCAA Tournament averages 10.1 million viewers through the first two rounds, the most of all-time, March Madness announced on social media. The first two rounds each set tournament records, according to the press release.

CBS Sports & TNT Sports continue record-setting viewership for NCAA Tournament 🏀 Most-watched NCAA Tournament in history with 10.1 million viewers through Second Round 🏀 Record-breaking 19.7 million viewers for Sunday’s early primetime window led by St. John’s win over Kansas pic.twitter.com/D0MPs0bNFh — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 24, 2026

The first-round games drew 9.5 million views, a nine percent increase from 2025. Over 11 million people tuned in for the second round, the most since 1993.

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Additionally, TNT and CBS Sports reported that the Round of 32 Sunday “early primetime window” raked in 19.7 million views, making it the most-watched window in March Madness history. The block included Tennessee vs. Virginia, St. John's vs. Kansas and Iowa vs. Florida. Two of those games went down to the final possession, including the Red Storm's buzzer-beating win over the Jayhawks.

The early reports suggest that 2026 could potentially be in play to surpass 1979 as the most-watched Final Four of all time. Over 35 million people tuned in to watch Magic Johnson lead Michigan State against Larry Bird and Indiana State in a record that has not since been threatened.

The 2026 March Madness marks the second consecutive season in which most games are available to stream on HBO Max, likely boosting viewership. The popular streaming service is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, the same parent company of TNT, TruTV and TBS, which have been home to the NCAA Tournament for years.

CBS games are not simulcast on HBO Max but are also available to stream on Paramount+. CBS has broadcast March Madness games since 1982 and is expected to maintain that partnership for at least another half-decade.