The UConn Huskies football program is entering a pivotal transition, and the first major roster shock arrived when defensive back Cam Chadwick officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news broke just hours after Jim Mora revealed he was leaving to become the next head coach at Colorado State, immediately raising questions about how his departure will affect the UConn roster moving forward. With Chadwick’s decision now confirmed, the move underscores how the Mora exit is already reshaping the program’s future.

Chadwick emerged as one of the Huskies’ most reliable defenders across the last two seasons. As a redshirt sophomore, he posted 63 tackles, four interceptions, four pass deflections, and one sack in 2025, giving UConn a versatile presence in the secondary. His previous year featured 47 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups while starting 12 games. His progression made him a cornerstone on defense, and his departure now presents a challenge for the Huskies as they prepare for their upcoming bowl game under interim coach Gordon Sammis. They wrap up their season Friday vs. the Florida Atlantic Owls.

On3’s official Transfer Portal account posted the news to its X (formerly known as Twitter) page, confirming the defensive back’s decision and outlining his statistical production this season. The announcement marked the first significant roster movement directly linked to Mora’s departure.

“NEW: UConn star DB Cam Chadwick plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @ChaseYourLegend and @PeteNakos report.

Chadwick has posted 63 tackles, 4 interceptions, 4 pass deflections, and 1 sack this season, and he has two years of eligibility left.”

The decision to transfer by the sophomore DB in the midst of a strong 2025 season underscores the uncertainty surrounding the program after the coaching change. The Huskies finished with a solid 9-3 record, and Mora’s impact played a major role in that success. With the team now searching for a permanent replacement, the new staff must re-recruit the roster to prevent further departures. They wrapped up their season this past weekend against the Florida Atlantic Owls, earning a 48-45 win.

The early reaction to the coaching change shows transition is underway and more moves may follow for the Huskies.