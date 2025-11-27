After paying their roster $341 million last season, the New York Mets collapsed over the season's last few weeks. They missed the playoffs following a loss to the Miami Marlins, an NL East rival that finished last in the division. A lineup stacked with stars, most notably the most expensive free agent addition in history, right fielder Juan Soto, fell short of the final NL Wild Card spot.

One would think that after missing the playoffs with a roster that is highly paid, Mets owner Steve Cohen would want to cut payroll. While that could certainly be true, don't be surprised if Cohen doubles down. After all, New York is losing multiple players with large salaries, including first baseman Pete Alonso, closer Edwin Diaz, and outfielder Starling Marte. President of baseball operations David Stearns and the Mets front office also elected to cut ties with starter Frankie Montas, a highly disappointing free agent pickup from last winter.

Many big-name players on the market could help bolster the Mets' roster. Re-signing Diaz and/or Alonso would be a good start, but both could leave Queens and head elsewhere. Pitching options like Framber Valdez, Joe Ryan, and Tarik Skubal could be massive additions to New York's roster, while locking in a closer, whether it's Diaz or another arm like Robert Suarez, would undoubtedly help. Lastly, multiple top names on offense, like Alonso, outfielder Kyle Tucker, and third baseman Alex Bregman, would intrigue Stearns and Cohen. However, one name should stand out above the rest: superstar designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Kyle Schwarber would provide a massive boost to the Mets' lineup

Most of the Mets' starting lineup is returning next season. Soto will be joined by the middle infield combo of Francisco Lindor and Marcus Semien, plus a bunch of young up and comers. Alonso is the major piece currently out on the open market. While it wouldn't be surprising to see New York bring back their long-time first baseman, going for a bigger bat like Schwarber, Tucker or Bregman would also fill holes in their offense.

Right now, the projected designated hitter for the Mets is likely Ronny Mauricio. The former top prospect faces an uphill battle for playing time in the infield, with Lindor and now Semien entrenched at their positions. While New York would love to get him more playing time, designated hitter might not be the best spot. Luckily for the Mets, Schwarber is a bat that would fit in perfectly.

Furthermore, stealing him from the Philadelphia Phillies, the team that captured the NL East over the Mets, would be even sweeter. Schwarber is one of those rare players who will earn an even bigger contract in his mid-30s than earlier his career. That deal he'll receive directly from Cohen's checkbook: four years, $160 million. Once Cohen and Stearns decide to outbid the competition to lock in another superstar in Schwarber, they won't be denied. With the former Phillie in the heart of their lineup, the Mets should return to October next season.