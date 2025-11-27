With their season continuing to go haywire, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to cut ties with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on Sunday. The firing came after the Raiders lost to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10, at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas is miserable with a 2-9 record, including five straight defeats.

Under Kelly, the Raiders' offense ranked among the NFL’s worst this season. They are tied with the New Orleans Saints at the bottom in scoring with 15.0 points per game. They average 268.9 yards per outing, which is third-worst in the league.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, as early as Week 2, Kelly had trouble adjusting his system. Still, he stuck with it as the campaign went along.

Article Continues Below

“There were times, I was told, where Chip Kelly was repeatedly botching the play calls. For instance, tagging a motion on a play—so the receivers are on the left, not the right—and he forgets to say it,” said Pelissero on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“Geno Smith goes to the line of scrimmage thinking, ‘This doesn’t look right,’ while they’re trying to run the play. It even happened on a third down in the game the other day.”

Smith was sacked 10 times by the Browns. It was the final straw for the front office. It was a short stint with the Silver and Black for the 62-year-old Kelly, who signed with the team in the offseason and joined first-year coach Pete Carroll after spending two years at Ohio State.

Aside from his cumulative blunders, Kelly failed to maximize the talent of Smith, tight end Brock Bowers, and running back Ashton Jeanty, as the Raiders have found themselves in the cellar anew.