Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are the reason why Inglewood's mayor is not worried about the massive sporting event later on this year.

Mayor James Butts Jr. is ready for SoFi Stadium to host soccer fans this June for the FIFA World Cup, and the mayor has confidence that Inglewood is ready for all the fun and madness that comes with it, as they've hosted several Swift and Beyoncé concerts over the years. The last time Swift's concert was at SoFi was for her Eras Tour from August 3 to August 9, 2023. As for Beyoncé, she was there last for her Cowboy Carter Tour, where she had a historic five-night run that ended on May 9, 2025.

Fans from all around the globe are expected to show up for the biggest soccer event and the mayor wants to make sure everyone has a good time.

“I want them to continue to view it as they do now — the sports entertainment capital of the western United States,” Mayor Butts told TMZ.

“We want to maintain neighborhood integrity,” he added.

As ICE has been on the ground in several areas across the nation for undocumented individuals and causing controversy with their patrolling, it has raised concerns for soccer fans. Mayor Butts Jr. has responded to that unease and noting that Inglewood is prepared.

Article Continues Below

“To my knowledge, ICE is not going to be a part of the federal matrix at this time — for the World Cup,” Mayor Butts said.

“We always have contingency plans, but fortunately we have not had unrest here, so we're not gonna wish that upon ourselves, but we do have contingency plans for all outcomes,” Mayor Butts added.

Last month, ICE director Todd Lyons shared what role the organization will play during the World Cup which seemingly contradict Butts Jr.'s statement: “ICE, specifically Homeland Security Investigations, is a key part of the overall security apparatus for the World Cup. We are dedicated to securing that operation, and we are dedicated to the security of all of our participants as well as visitors. ICE is dedicated to ensuring everyone who visits the facilities will have a safe and secure event.”

The World Cup will be in Inglewood from June 12 to July 10, 2026. A noteworthy game in which many fans are expected to attend is the USA's opening match on June 12. If fans are looking to see how the World Cup plays out though, they'll have to catch a flight to the east coast. The World Cup Final will be held on July 19 in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium — where the New York Giants and New York Jets play — in East Rutherford, New Jersey.