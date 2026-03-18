Kevin Willard knows what era he is coaching in. After ending Villanova's three-year March Madness drought, the first-year head coach made his joking plea to any player considering entering the college basketball transfer portal.

Willard told reporters that he wants his players to “really enjoy” being part of March Madness, which some players take for granted until it is too late. The 50-year-old reminded players that nothing is ever guaranteed, saying that anyone who leaves his team in the offseason could commit to a downgrade.

“For the most part, really enjoy it,” Willard said, via Jeff Neiburg of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “You're one of 68 teams to make it to the best tournament, arguably, in all of sports. Really enjoy it because next year, you're not promised it. They could leave this program and go to another one and be on a bad team. If they stay here, they won't be on a bad team.”

Kevin Willard on some of his messaging to his Villanova players this week (including a transfer portal quip): pic.twitter.com/vJoFn4XPKV — Jeff Neiburg (@Jeff_Neiburg) March 17, 2026

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Willard is preparing Villanova for a first-round matchup with Mountain West champions Utah State. Despite the even eight-seed vs. nine-seed matchup, the public heavily favors the Aggies to get the win.

Willard is in his first year with the Wildcats, but he has been a head coach since 2007. The former Rick Pitino disciple began his head coaching career at Iona, with ensuing stops at Seton Hall and Maryland before accepting his current position in the 2025 offseason.

In total, Willard is preparing for his seventh NCAA Tournament in his 19 years as a head coach. He made the cut in two of his three seasons at Maryland and five of his last seven at Seton Hall.